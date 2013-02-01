Gene Therapy Helps Blind Man Regain Some Sight

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors for the first time have used a form of gene therapy to restore partial vision in a blind person, according to findings announced Monday.

The research team genetically altered retinal ganglion cells to become light-sensitive in a man whose vision was destroyed by retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that breaks down cells that absorb and convert light into brain signals.

Using special goggles, the 58-year-old man went from total blindness to being able to detect a large notebook, a smaller staple box, glass tumblers and even the stripes of a street crosswalk, researchers reported in the June issue of the journal Nature Medicine.

"This is the first-ever patient that is reporting any kind of improvement through optogenetics," the gene therapy that made new cells light-sensitive, said lead researcher Dr. Jose-Alain Sahel, chairman of ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Richard Rosen, chief of retinal services for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, called the news "very, very exciting."