Want to Avoid Glaucoma? What You Eat May Help

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Eat right to protect your sight.

That's the advice of the Glaucoma Research Foundation, which offers its recipe for healthier eyes.

Glaucoma is group of eye diseases that cause progressive vision loss through damage to the optic nerve. It is the second-leading cause of blindness.

As with other health issues, good nutrition can make a difference for your eyes, the foundation notes.

Fruits and veggies are good sources of vitamins A and C, as well as the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. These can protect against oxidative stress associated with damage to the optic nerve and other tissues of the eye in glaucoma. A study that included 584 Black women found that those who consumed three or more fruit or juice servings daily were 79% less likely to have glaucoma than those who had less than one.

Leafy greens are one of those veggies to focus on. Research has found a link between kale and spinach consumption and a reduced risk of glaucoma, the foundation said. Eating leafy greens is also linked to lower rates of inflammation, cancer, heart disease and even the eye disorder macular degeneration.