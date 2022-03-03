March 3, 2022 -- When Alabama-based cardiologist Joseph Fontenot, MD, was 50 years old, he noticed that the picture on the screen at the movie theater didn’t seem crisp. “I guess they don’t make movies as well as they used to,” he thought.

He developed other visual problems, so he consulted eye doctors. He was diagnosed with angioid streaking of the retina, a condition similar to macular degeneration, for which there was no treatment at the time.

“I was told my vision might get worse, which it definitely did, and relatively quickly,” says Fontenot. Within a couple of months, he could no longer drive or read anything other than large print.

He learned about vision rehabilitation services from another patient with his condition that one of his doctors put him in touch with.

With the help of skills acquired through vision rehabilitation, Fontenot was able to keep practicing as a cardiologist, using an electronic magnifier that helped him read patients’ test results and charts. His vision continued to worsen, but he learned new ways to compensate.