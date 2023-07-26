Protecting Your Eyes and Ears During the Summertime

July 26, 2023 – Summer is a time of fun and enjoyment, vacations, camp, and family trips. But many popular activities of summer, such as swimming, can have safety risks, especially to the eyes and ears.

Usiwoma Abugo, MD, an ophthalmologist in Norfolk, VA, and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shares the story of “Linda,” 16-year-old who recently consulted her because her right eye was red, irritated, and severely painful in sunlight. (Abugo changed the patient’s name and identifying information to protect her privacy.) Linda had no history of trauma, and nothing like this had ever happened to her before. She also had no illnesses that could account for these symptoms.

“When we stained the eye with a special dye that picks up defects on the surface of the eye, we found that she had a corneal ulcer,” Abugo said.

Linda usually wore contact lenses but couldn't put them in, due to the pain in her right eye. She told Abugo that she occasionally swam with her contacts in because she’s “blind without them.”