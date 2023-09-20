Glaucoma: A Hidden Threat to Vision Health Rising Swiftly

Sept. 19, 2023 – A silent disorder is rising among older people worldwide, as millions unknowingly grapple with glaucoma – an eye condition that can cause irreversible blindness but shows no obvious symptoms until late-stage disease, ophthalmologists warn.

It's predicted that by 2050, the number of people with glaucoma will surge by more than 200%, highlighting an urgent need for heightened awareness, early detection, and advanced treatment strategies.

“That's a lot of people with a blinding disease who don't know they have it,” said Joel S. Schuman, MD, a professor of ophthalmology and co-director of the Glaucoma Service at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. “Late in the disease, people may notice they're tripping over the curb, or walking into things they didn't see. It really is only in very advanced disease that people notice there's anything wrong.”

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, affecting 3 million people in the United States, and yet half of those affected are unaware, according to the CDC.