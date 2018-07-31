50-Pound Cyst Removed From Woman’s Ovary

An Alabama woman says she's feeling much better after surgeons removed a watermelon-sized cyst from her ovary. The benign sac of tissue had grown to 50 pounds inside Kayla Rahn’s body.

“This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed,” says one of her surgeons, Gregory Jones, DO, of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. “We are very excited things went well for her.”

Rahn, 30, had unexplained stomach pain for months. She also kept gaining weight despite her efforts to drop pounds. She says someone even asked her if she was pregnant with twins.

It wasn’t until she went to the emergency room that a doctor discovered the massive cyst and told her she needed surgery. The news gave Rahn some relief.

“I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it. I knew something was wrong,” she says in a press release from the hospital.

Most ovarian cysts bring on little to no pain. They often go away without treatment. But larger ones can cause pelvic pain, an achy back, bloating, and painful sex or periods.

Tell your doctor if you have symptoms like these. Let her know if treatments she suggests don’t help you.

“You know your body better than anyone else,” says WebMD medical editor Neha Pathak, MD. “If a treatment plan is not working for you, keep track of your symptoms and return to your doctor so they can keep working to find out what’s wrong and to help you get better.”

Rahn says she’s excited to be on the road to recovery. She looks forward to getting back to work, and she’s thrilled she can fit into her clothes again.

“As soon as I got home and was able to move a little, I tried on every shirt I had on, and it was awesome,” she says.