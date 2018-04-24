Her Dog Kept Sniffing a Bump on Her Nose. It Was Cancer

Victoria, a treeing walker coonhound that Gauthier rescued in South Carolina, kept sniffing at her nose even when the bump appeared to go away. After a few months of this, Gauthier made an appointment with a plastic surgeon. He took a sample of the bump and sent it to a lab for testing. The result: a diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer.

“I’m glad that I caught it -- or that Victoria caught it,” Gauthier says with a laugh. She remembers the plastic surgeon chuckling when she mentioned her dog’s insistent sniffing. “I don’t know how much stock he put into it.”

Could her loyal hound have really smelled health trouble, though?

“My guess would be that it was a coincidence,” says veterinarian Will Draper, DVM, the CEO and practice director of The Village Vets in Decatur, GA. He says there is a chance that the growth simply smelled different to Victoria -- or that its texture or taste interested her.

Canines known as sniffer dogs are being studied to see if they are able to spot the scents of certain types of cancer. And unlike Victoria, they’re trained to do so, Draper says. The hope is that sniffer dogs might be able to spot early signs of lung cancer in your breath, or clues of bladder cancer in a sample of your pee, he says.

Still, an untrained dog’s smelling powers are nothing to sneeze at. “It’s just amazing the scents that they can pick up and we can’t, because their olfactory system and their nasal passages are just more developed and stronger than ours are,” Draper says.

Whether Gauthier’s dog smelled a problem or not, she’s grateful that her furry friend was so nosy about the bump on her nostril. Her plastic surgeon removed the cancer, and she’s pleased with her recovery. She’ll be seeing a dermatologist every so often just to play it safe.