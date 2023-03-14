By Jennifer Kathleen Gibbons, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson My father, Richard, had wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). As his caregiver, I saw him struggle with vision loss more and more over time. It was incredibly hard for him, especially since he loved to read. While it might have been nice if he just woke up one day and accepted that his vision would never be the way it was before, that’s not what happened.

His AMD Diagnosis My dad was diagnosed with AMD just after he turned 64. He woke up one morning and couldn't see anything. He went to an emergency eye doctor, who said it was macular degeneration. I learned later that he'd had blurry vision a couple of months before that, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when it started. He was living in an apartment in San Francisco at the time. He eventually moved into an assisted living facility for veterans, where he stayed for the last several years of his life, until he died at age 89.