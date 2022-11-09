By Wai Hong Wilson Tang, MD, as told to Hallie Levine

While we’ve come a long way in the treatment and management of heart failure, we can still do better. By 2030, over 8 million adults will be living with heart failure, a 50% increase compared to almost 2 decades earlier. We need to do everything we can to give these people what they need to thrive after their diagnosis.

That’s where digital health and technologies come in. There’s good research now to show that it can help both doctors and patients manage heart failure and improve life with the condition. Here’s what I think is the most promising.

Remote monitoring. While this has been available now for the last several years, it really got put to use during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people with heart failure chose to isolate at home to protect themselves. Normally, we monitor a patient’s heart activity with a Holter monitor, a device that’s applied and fitted in the doctor’s office. This allows us to check that the person’s treatment plan is working. But that became harder to do during the pandemic. Instead, we often turned to a device known as a Zio patch, a small water-resistant patch that’s attached to the chest, which providers could ship directly to patients. They put it on for 2 weeks, then returned it to the company so that their heart data could be analyzed.

Implantable devices. We can now take remote monitoring a step further and implant devices that can track your heart health at home. One new one is the CardioMEMS HF System. This is a tiny pressure-sensing gadget that a doctor inserts into your pulmonary artery during surgery. You then use a home electronics unit to take daily pulmonary artery pressure readings at home, and that data goes to your heart failure medical team to review. One study known as the CHAMPION trial found that using these sorts of implantable devices reduces heart failure hospitalizations by 28%. It makes sense: If your doctor can get your pulmonary artery pressure under control, then this should prevent your heart failure from worsening.