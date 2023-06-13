Pain-Related Brain Changes in Fibromyalgia May Be Reversible

June 13, 2023 – In 1993, Lynne Matallana was living a “wonderful life.” Newly married, the 38-year-old Californian was a partner in an advertising agency. But her life was upended after surgery for endometriosis.

“I actually woke up during the surgery, and the next day, I developed excruciating pain – beyond excruciating – and became bedridden,” she said. The pain brought along insomnia, inability to eat, and debilitating exhaustion. “It was totally life-altering, and I had no idea what happened.”

Matallana spent the next 2 years “going from doctor to doctor” before finally being diagnosed with fibromyalgia. “It was a relief to have a diagnosis and finally have a name for what was happening to me, and I’ve heard many other people say the same thing,” she said.

Still, she said, this was “back in 1995, and not much was known about fibromyalgia, and the doctors basically said there was nothing they could do for me.”

Pain and the Brain

Unfortunately, Matallana’s story is typical. Although fibromyalgia is quite common, affecting more than 5 million Americans, it continues to be misdiagnosed and misunderstood. In fact, the average time for a patient to get diagnosed with fibromyalgia can be as much as 5 years.