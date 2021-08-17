11 Things You Should Keep in Your Car

‌You depend on your car to get you from point A to point B, whether that be during your daily commute to work or on a cross-country road trip with family. While you do your best to maintain your car and make sure it’s in top working condition, mishaps can still happen. Your car could break down, you could be involved in an accident, you could get stuck in traffic, or you could run out of gas. ‌ ‌Keeping your car well-stocked will help to ensure that you’re prepared for anything. Here’s a list of items you should have ready to go in your car — no matter how long of a distance you’re traveling.

1. The Owner’s Manual Cars come with an owner’s manual, a book that provides you with everything you need to know about operating your vehicle. It can help you figure out what different warning lights mean, optimal tire pressure, when you need to get maintenance, and more. While you can typically find a copy of the owner’s manual online, having a physical copy in your glove box can be helpful if you have poor reception or your phone battery is low.

2. A Spare Tire and Tire Changing Kit A nail or other sharp debris in the road can puncture your tire, leaving you with a flat. Driving on a flat tire increases your risk of damaging different parts of your car, including the brake lines, fender, or suspension components. It also increases your risk of getting into an accident. ‌ ‌If you notice your tire is flat, you should pull your car over right away to change it. A spare tire, a jack, and a lug wrench (or lug nut key if your tire has locking lug nuts) are essential. Even if the spare isn’t a full-size tire, it can help you get to your destination safely (or at least to the next exit so you can find a repair shop).