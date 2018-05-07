Closed Cars Can Become Deathly Hot in Minutes

THURSDAY, May 24, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- It only takes 60 minutes for a car parked in the sun to become a death trap for a 2-year-old child, a new study finds.

An hour in direct sunshine is enough to cause potentially deadly hyperthermia, said study lead author Jennifer Vanos.

And what about a car parked in the shade?

Two hours can prove fatal, said Vanos, an assistant professor in climate and human health at the University of California, San Diego.

"Some people may think that parking in shade is OK," said Vanos. "It's definitely better, but doesn't prevent death or heat injury."

The study assessed how different cars heat up on hot days over different periods of time.

In the United States, six children have died in hot cars so far this year -- and about 750 since 1998, the study authors noted.

"The circumstances usually involve a child being forgotten or a child playing unattended and locking themselves in a car," said Vanos. Those scenarios account for 54 percent and 27 percent of cases, respectively, she added.

Vanos and others believe car makers can take steps to help save young lives.

According to Dr. Gene Brewer Jr., "We need to develop better technology that is quicker and more reliable, to help alert parents and caretakers that children have been left in cars." Brewer is an associate professor of psychology at Arizona State University.

"These results are important, insofar as they illustrate just how little time an infant has after being forgotten in a car," Brewer said.

Vanos said: "The narrative of the forgotten child often involves a distracted parent or breaking a habit. Maybe the mother who usually takes the child to daycare cannot, so the father changes his normal routine before work. But the child falls asleep in the back while he drives to work and he just forgets. He comes back eight hours later and finds his child."

Such deaths have risen sharply in the wake of laws requiring passenger airbags in the front, and car seats in the backseat. "Out of sight, out of mind," said Vanos.