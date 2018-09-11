How to Stay Safe Before and After a Hurricane

Sept. 11, 2018 -- With Hurricane Florence now approaching Category 5, bearing down on North and South Carolina and Virginia, more than 1 million people are under mandatory evacuation orders. Others are being told to be ready to evacuate, just in case.

How best to prepare?

"You want to make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and

watches," says Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Rely not just on the TV and computer, but have a battery-operated radio in case the power goes out, Dye says. Or carry a battery pack for your cell phone.

Make arrangements if possible for your pets, since not all hurricane shelters are pet-friendly. Gather their medical and veterinary records, plus current photos and information about their microchips, in case you get separated.

Plan your evacuation route, along with an alternate one. Communicate it to someone outside your area.