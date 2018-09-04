1 in 6 Americans Over 40 Has Been Knocked Out

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Brain injury research typically focuses on football players and military veterans, but a new study suggests head injuries are far more widespread than estimated.

About 1 in every 6 U.S. adults -- roughly 23 million people aged 40 or older -- have been knocked out by a head injury, researchers report.

"Those numbers are huge," said lead researcher Dr. Andrea Schneider, a neurologist with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. "Head injury in the United States is much more common than we thought."

Further, these head injuries are associated with neurological and psychological problems such as depression, sleep disorders, stroke and alcoholism, the researchers found.

For this study, Schneider and her colleagues relied on data gathered by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which is conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data showed that nearly 16 percent of U.S. adults aged 40 and older answered yes to the question, "Have you ever had loss of consciousness because of a head injury?"

Men were nearly twice as likely to have answered yes, about 20 percent compared with 12 percent among women.

This could be because men are more involved in careers and pastimes with an increased risk of head injury, such as military service or contact sports, Schneider said.

People who reported a head injury that knocked them out were 54 percent more likely to have a sleep disorder, 68 percent more likely to have had a stroke, twice as likely to be a heavy drinker, and more than twice as likely to have symptoms of depression.

However, researchers can't say from this data which way the relationship runs between head injury and these health problems, Schneider said.

It could be that depression or sleeplessness or heavy drinking make you more likely to suffer a head injury. It also could be that a head injury increases your risk to subsequently suffer from these problems.

"More prospective studies are needed to look into the directionality of these relationships," Schneider said.