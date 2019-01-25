Injuries Pile Up from Electric Scooters

Jan. 25, 2019 -- Nearly 250 patients were treated at two Los Angeles emergency departments in one year because of mishaps on electric scooters, a new study has found.

The scooters -- those shareable two-wheeled vehicles you can pick up spontaneously on a street corner and drop off almost wherever you wish -- are touted as a cheap way to get around.

But the trend comes with a price: injury risk.

Most of the 249 patients in the JAMA Network Open study were discharged after being patched up, but 15 people had to be hospitalized, including two with severe head injuries.

"One third actually arrived by ambulance," says lead study author Tarak Trivedi, MD, a research fellow at the National Clinician Scholars Program at UCLA.

Most patients were riders, but 21 non-riders were injured as bystanders or by such mishaps as falling over parked scooters.

The report was published not to condemn the use of the scooters, says Frederick Rivara, MD, editor of JAMA Network Open, who wrote a commentary to accompany the study. The scooters are here to stay, he says.

"We just need to figure out how to make these things safer," says Rivara, professor of pediatrics, founding director, and investigator at the Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Among the companies now offering the scooters across the country are Lime, Bird, Jump (Uber), and Lyft. Users download an app, enter credit card information, and use the app to find a scooter. Fees and specifics vary, but the scooters are inexpensive. Lime, for instance, charges $1 to start and 15 cents a mile. Its scooters can travel about 20 miles. Speeds can reach about 15 mph.