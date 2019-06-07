Texas Couple's Death in Fiji Under Investigation

June 7, 2019 -- The Fiji Health Ministry says it is cooperating with the CDC and the World Health Organization in investigating the deaths of a Texas couple.

David and Michelle Paul of Fort Worth, TX, died in late May after telling family they had fallen ill at their resort.

“We are both going to doctor now," Michelle Paul texted her mother, Juliet Calanog, ABC News reported. “We have been throwing up for 8 hours. Dave has diarrhea. My hands are numb. We will text when we can.”

Michelle Paul died on May 25, and her husband died 2 days later.

In a news release, the Fiji Health Ministry ruled out influenza and said officials do not think the public is at risk. They are also monitoring a small number of staff and health workers who came into contact with the couple. All are currently doing well.

CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said Friday that tissue samples are expected to arrive at the CDC for testing and the agency will share results with Fiji authorities.