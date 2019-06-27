Massive Fireworks Recall in Three States

June 27, 2019 -- Days before July Fourth celebrations across the country, federal officials have ordered a recall of almost 40,000 fireworks sold in three states because they’re too powerful.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled products from:

Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana

GS Fireworks in Michigan

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks in Michigan

Keystone Fireworks in Pennsylvania

These recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce a booming sound. Overloaded fireworks can result in a bigger than expected explosion, posing blast and burn hazards to consumers.

Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana had the largest recall: 25,000 pieces from 18 fireworks ranging in price from $20 to $50 a pack. The recall covers fireworks bought from January 2009 to April 2019. You can go the Consumer Product Safety Commission website to find a full list of recalled products. The commission says two boys were injured using the broken end of one of the recalled products. One of the boys lost a hand in the explosion.

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks in Michigan has 22 fireworks on the recall list. They were sold from January 2017 to July 2018, ranging in price from $100 to $125. The CPSC also has a full list of recalled products from that company.

Keystone’s recall includes about 1,660 G-Force Fireworks sold at a Pennsylvania location between November 2018 and May 2019. The box of fireworks is about $60. The CPSC has a full list of its recalled products.

The GS Fireworks recall includes 26 products sold at stores in Michigan. See the CPSC site for a full list of recalls from that company.

Customers can return any of the recalled products for a full refund and are urged not to use them.