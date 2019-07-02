Could Your Cellphone Charger Electrocute You?

MONDAY, July 29, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Because of their capacity to distract, cellphones and sleep are not the best of bedfellows.

But besides keeping you awake, new research warns that bringing your smartphone to bed could literally shock you.

The report describes instances of people who were accidentally electrocuted and burned by phone charging cords.

"A charger relies on the contained transfer of a certain amount of electrical current," explained study author Dr. Carissa Bunke, a pediatric resident physician with the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

But if that electrical transfer is not properly contained, unsuspecting phone users can end up shocked, burned and in some cases hospitalized, she said.

Bunke's team highlights a case in point: a 19-year-old woman who sought care at an ER when she experienced neck pain and burning after going to sleep.

While in bed the patient had inadvertently lay on top of a USB-charging cord meant for an Apple iPhone. The cord was an inexpensive off-brand type, which the patient had left plugged into an outlet, even though the "live" charging end was not actually plugged into her phone at the time.

The live end then came into contact with a long metal necklace the woman was wearing. That triggered a sudden burning sensation, along with "severe" pain around the patient's neck.

"In most cases," said Bunke, "a shock or a burn would only slightly damage the top layer of skin and could be addressed at home or at urgent care.

"In more serious instances, second-degree burns -- those that penetrate to the second layer of skin -- could cause serious externally visible injuries that require procedures such as skin grafts," she added.

In this instance, doctors found that the charger's electrical current had burned an almost perfect circle around the patient's neck.

"Because the burn is caused by electricity, the shock can be painful," said Bunke, who added that serious electrocution cases can even trigger irregular heartbeats, breathing difficulties or muscle damage.

"Treatment would depend on severity, but in most cases requires an initial visit with a physician, checks for internal and external injury or side effects, and follow up with a primary care provider or burn center," she noted.