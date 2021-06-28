Facing Killer Heat, ERs Use Body Bags to Save Lives

By JoNel Aleccia, Kaiser Health News

Thursday, July 22, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- As a deadly heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest last month, overwhelming hospital emergency rooms in a region unaccustomed to triple-digit temperatures, doctors resorted to a grim but practical tool to save lives: human body bags filled with ice and water.

Officials at hospitals in Seattle and Renton, Washington, said that as more people arrived experiencing potentially fatal heatstroke, and with cooling catheters and even ice packs in short supply, they used the novel treatment to quickly immerse and cool several elderly people.

Zipping heatstroke patients into ice-filled body bags worked so well it could become a go-to treatment in a world increasingly altered by climate change, said Dr. Alex St. John, an emergency physician at UW Medicine’s Harborview Medical Center.

“I have a feeling that we’re looking at many more days of extreme heat in the future, and this is likely to become more common,” he said.