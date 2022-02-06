June 2, 2022 – Trauma surgeons are in the tough position of seeing victims just after gun violence across the United States, and they have some advice.

Their strategies can work regardless of where you stand on the Second Amendment of the Constitution, said Patricia Turner, MD. "Our proposals are embraced by both gun owners and non-gun owners alike, and we are unique in that regard."

These “implementable solutions” could prevent the next massacre, Turner, executive director of the American College of Surgeons, said during a news briefing the group sponsored Thursday.

“Our future – indeed all of our futures – depend on our ability to find durable, actionable steps that we can implement tomorrow to save lives," she said.

Firsthand Perspective

"Sadly I'm here today as a trauma surgeon who has cared for the two of the largest mass shootings in modern U.S. history," said Ronald Stewart, MD, chair of the Department of Surgery at University Hospital in San Antonio, TX.

Stewart treated victims of the 2017 Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting – where 27 people died, including the shooter – and last week’s Uvalde school shooting, both in Texas.