June 15, 2022 – Talk about a summer sizzler: A record-breaking heat wave is making its way across the United States this week.

Moving from the south and central Plains, the heat wave will expose 230 million people to temperatures over 90 F, while an estimated 45 million people will experience triple-digit temperatures, according to CNN. Through Wednesday, at least 140 cities have the potential to reach record-high temperatures. Overall, heat waves are becoming more frequent, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency saying they’re occurring more often than they once did in major cities across the country. (In the 1960s, the average was two per year; in the 2010s, that number rose to six.)

Exposure to high temperatures also raises the potential for health issues associated with the heat. According to the CDC, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur in the United States each year. As this week’s heat wave comes just before the official start of summer, read on for a look at signs of heat-related illness and how to stay safe and cool as temperatures rise.