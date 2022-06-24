Aug. 17, 2022 – A new adhesive bandage is being designed to stick twice as well to skin – even hairy parts – but hurt half as much to pull off. Scientists are tapping into the main ingredient in school glue to make this possible.

The problem that researchers from Pennsylvania universities set out to solve is how to make a wound dressing that sticks fast and strong yet can easily be removed without damaging skin or causing pain, especially if the skin area is soft or hairy.

Such a product would be especially important for children with head wounds or after surgery, but it would have a wide range of applications for other parts of the body and for adults as well.

Yet it's been difficult to develop such a bandage. Most materials used in dressings either stick hard and fast but can't easily be removed or pulled apart, or else they can be removed easily but aren't strong enough to do the job of keeping a wound closed.