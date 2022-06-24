Aug. 26, 2022 – Healing a broken bone isn't always a straightforward process of putting on a cast and waiting for the body to do its thing with time. The many materials that make up our bones have different densities and interact in several ways that affect whether a fracture heals correctly.

A fracture that doesn’t mend properly is called a nonunion, and in a long bone, such as a leg bone, it can be disabling. And doctors can't always tell when a nonunion has occurred, much less how to predict how likely it is ahead of time. But research into bone imaging techniques is on the way to change that and give doctors a glimpse ahead to help them find problems earlier.

Mechanical engineering researchers at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, are using bone imaging and virtual mechanical testing to develop a more accurate model of the healing process.

A virtual model can help doctors recognize when a bone strays from a healthy healing process so they can step in sooner. The key is to better understand the physical process in the healing zone where the fracture is actually being repaired.