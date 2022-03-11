Check Smoke, Carbon Monoxide Alarm Batteries as Clocks Go Back on Sunday

THURSDAY, Nov. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When you set your clocks back on Sunday, do some simple at-home safety checks that could save your life.

Check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors to be sure they're working. This is also a good time to replace their batteries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recommends replacing batteries once a year unless devices have sealed 10-year batteries. The smoke alarm itself should be replaced every 10 years.

The CPSC recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside each bedroom and outside sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide alarms should also be installed on each level of the home, placed outside sleeping areas.

Working smoke and CO alarms are always important, but even more so during this season of burning fuel for heat and spending more time at home, the commission emphasized.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can come from home heating systems, portable generators, and other CO-producing appliances. CO is invisible and odorless, and CO poisoning claims more than 400 U.S. lives a year. Most of those deaths happen between November and February.