How to Find the Best Personal Trainer for You

You hired a personal trainer -- congrats! But will you get the results you want? Here’s what a good trainer should do.

Ask Questions Beginning with your first session, your personal trainer should assess where you are, your injury history, and your goals -- and how to safely and steadily reach them. “To create a program that works, we need to know everything we can about your workout and medical history, eating habits, sleep rhythm, and stress levels,” says personal trainer Jennifer Fidder, MA.

Know Your Sweet Spot “Your workouts should be challenging but not over the top. Starting off with a bunch of burpees is a red flag,” says Tony Maloney, an ACSM-certified exercise physiologist. Too many trainers put clients through intense sessions that are way too advanced, says NASM-certified personal trainer Alex Robles, MD. They do it to make you feel like you’ve had a good workout, he says, but it’s the wrong move. “They should begin with a regimen that’s right for your skill level and gradually increase volume and intensity,” Robles says.

Make Adjustments “Didn’t sleep well last night? Let’s take it a bit slower. Woke up with knee pain? Let’s skip high-intensity exercises,” Fidder says. A good trainer will adjust workouts on the fly to keep you motivated and injury-free.

Be Crystal Clear Your trainer should clearly explain and demonstrate exercises, says Ali Greenman, NASM-certified personal trainer. If you don’t follow what she’s saying, does she explain it differently? Does she take time to clearly answer your questions or throw big words at you and move on? A good trainer doesn’t send you off on your own. “The reason you’re paying a trainer is to take the guesswork out of the fitness process,” says ISSA-certified personal trainer Jamie Hickey. During warmups, for example, he should explain how to stretch, how long to hold, which muscles to focus on, and why.