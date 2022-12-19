You hear it all the time: Exercise is one of the most important things you can do for your health. It’s “the closest thing we have to a miracle drug,” says Gene Shirokobrod, DPT, co-founder of Recharge in Ellicott City, MD. “It has significant benefits and very few side effects.”

Those benefits go far beyond your physical body. Exercise can boost your mood, help you sleep better, and keep your body humming smoothly, not to mention reduce your risk of chronic disease.

How much does it take? For adults, experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week (which you can split up any way you like, such as 30 minutes a day 5 days a week) and 2 days of strength training activities.

You don’t have to lift a certain amount of weight or run a specific number of miles. And if you’re not active now, start slowly.

“A little bit goes a long way to getting started and building good habits. It makes a big difference,” says Mark Hutchinson, MD, president of the American College of Sports Medicine Foundation.

Here are nine of the top benefits of exercise.