Upper Back : Sitting, standing, and exercising can all put a strain on your back and shoulders. Rolling the muscles can reduce minor spasms that cause pain. The increased flexibility and loosened muscles will help improve your posture, so you don’t make tension worse by holding an unusual position. Here’s how to use a foam roller for your upper back:

Lie on the floor with your knees bent. Rest your shoulders against the roller.‌

Raise your hips and use your feet to push your upper body back and forth along the roller.

Continue for about 30 seconds.‌

Illiotibial Band : The iliotibial band (IT band) is a long stretch of connective tissue that goes down the outside of your leg from your pelvis to your knee. IT bands can get tight and cause knee and hip discomfort. Rolling out the tension in the IT band is as good as a warm-up and a post-workout routine. Here’s how to roll it out:

Lie on your side, legs extended, with your outer thigh on the roller.

Rest your top leg on your bottom leg. Alternately, cross your top leg across your bottom leg and rest your foot on the ground.

Use your arm to support your upper body.

Roll down the outside of your leg and back. If you hit a painful spot, pause for a few breaths.

Continue for 30 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.‌

Latissimus Muscles : Also known as your lats, these muscles are located under your arm and down the side of your ribcage. If they are tight, it can upset your postures. Loosening these muscles will let you stand or sit up straighter. This will also keep your back from feeling fatigued. To roll out this muscle group, do the following:

Lie on your back with the foam roller positioned underneath one of your lats.

Keep your bottom leg straight and bend your upper leg across it to help with balance.

Slowly start to roll from your armpit down to your mid-back area.

Continue for 30 seconds, then switch to roll on the other side.‌

If you are unsure if you are healthy enough for foam rolling, call your doctor. They can discuss the risks and benefits with you.