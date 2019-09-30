Smart Fitness

This is next-century exciting. From apps that automatically adjust your workout when you're sore to pants that help you nail your yoga pose, artificial intelligence is quickly morphing into your new personal trainer. "While AI can't do everything a human personal trainer can do, it's an affordable way to get useful feedback each and every time you work out," says certified personal trainer Jeanette DePatie. Here's a taste of what's out there.

Smart Apps "With AI technology, you can get all-inclusive personal coaching through smartphone apps," says certified personal trainer Caleb Backe. AI-powered apps measure variables like your fitness level, eating habits, and data from your wearables, then bring them together to tailor your workout to your needs.Brainy Machines The running app Vi, for example, gets to know your daily routines, music preferences, and effort zone and personalizes instructions based on how you're doing. It uses a human voice to give you real-time feedback as you run. Other apps, like SportMe, Podium, and AND/life, measure changes in your activity to tell you how to level up.

Brainy Machines AI is helping gym machines get to know you better so you can ratchet up your results. Nautilus, for example, has a new platform called Max Intelligence for the Bowflex Max Trainer M6 and M8 cardio machines. It uses cloud-based, adaptive technology to coach you through personalized workouts. It gives you voice directions and encouragement to help you power through. TrainerRoad uses AI technology for cycling workouts. It measures your cycling efficiency to help you get stronger and faster.

Yoga Gurus Yoga is getting technical, too. Several companies offer AI yoga instruction with pose detection to give you feedback on your form even without a teacher in the room. High-tech fitness wear makes it seamless. Nadi X yoga pants measure your movements and use gentle vibrations to help you perform perfect yoga poses, says DePatie. Pivot Yoga just introduced a shirt with 16 sensors that track your movements and tell you if they need tweaking.