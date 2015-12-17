Sore Spots: 5 Ways to Ease Post-Workout Muscles

If yesterday’s workout is making your muscles scream today, take it as a good sign. You most likely have "delayed onset muscle soreness" (DOMS), and it means you worked hard enough to create tiny tears in your muscle fibers.

It can happen when you bump up your workout intensity, frequency, or length, or when you try a new activity. As your muscles heal, they’ll get bigger and stronger, paving the way to the next level of fitness.

The DOMS usually kicks in 12 to 24 hours after a tough workout and peaks between 24 to 72 hours. The soreness will go away in a few days. In the meantime, these tricks may help ease the pain.

Keep moving. You may want to cling to the sofa while your muscles recover, but moving your body could make you feel better. The trick is to do something light and gentle.

“My favorite is swimming or riding my bike, super easy, for an hour or so,” says Jennifer Rulon, a seven-time Ironman triathlete and triathlon coach.