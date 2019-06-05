From to Trackers to Apps, Gyms Flex High-Tech Muscle

Ready to elevate your gym routine? Many fitness clubs are taking exercise to the next level with innovative technology. "It's a great time to be a club-goer," says Meredith Poppler, a vice president at the Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association. "Clubs and equipment manufacturers are embracing new technology across the board. It's affecting everything -- from how you check into the club to how you track your progress and use equipment."

Smart Tracking Many gyms use smartphone apps and in-house equipment to help you set goals, track workouts, and see how far you've come. You can track personal details, such as weight and body fat, as well as workout details, including heart rate, how long you exercise, and how many reps you do. Some gyms use smart machines with Bluetooth technology to sync your workout and transfer details automatically to your smartphone. Some sync with apps like Fitbit and MyFitnessPal, so all your info is in one place.

Instant Motivation Many clubs now use fitness trackers to track your heart rate, VO2 max (highest oxygen uptake), and other biometric data as you work out -- and motivate you by making it public. At Orange Theory, your heart rate monitor broadcasts your circuit-training performance on a public board. The friendly competition may be the juice you need to push harder. At Swerve, your stats are added to your team's performance. If you do well, so does your team.