Even Bursts of Activity Can Boost Long-Term Health

FRIDAY, March 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Simply climbing a single set of stairs, walking around the block or taking a three-minute jog can improve a middle-aged person's health, even when such activity is spread across the day, new research suggests.

After tracking the activity habits and health of more than 4,800 adults 40 years old and up for four years, researchers concluded that short bursts of activity add up -- and ultimately reap big health dividends.

The finding runs counter to federal guidelines that say activity must last at least 10 minutes in order to help stave off disease and premature death.

"This [federal] guideline suggested if it's less than 10 minutes, it doesn't count for health benefits," said study author Dr. William Kraus. "Yet, we were telling people to do all these things to improve their health -- taking the stairs, parking farther away from work entrance and walking in, walking into the store to get your coffee -- all of which take much less than 10 minutes to accomplish."

Kraus is a cardiologist and professor at the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute in Durham, N.C.

After looking at the impact of activities lasting as short as a minute, Kraus and his team found it all pays off as long as the intensity reaches a moderate or vigorous level.

"When you can get at least 30 minutes most days of the week, you're going to see a reduced risk of death," Kraus said. That's good news, he added, because getting in your minutes little by little may be easier than finding time for one half-hour workout.

Since 2008, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended Americans get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise every week, preferably over several days.

For their study, Kraus and his colleagues defined moderate activity as walking at a brisk pace that makes it hard to carry on a conversation. Ramping up to a jog would represent vigorous activity for most people.