Walking During Work Meetings Brings Benefits

May 20, 2019 -- Holding work meetings while taking a walk outdoors offers a number of benefits, researchers report.

Not only does it provide much needed exercise for people who are often tied to their desks for the entire work day, it can also give them a stress-reducing mental lift.

"A lot of folks often say they don't have time after work to go to the gym or exercise," Dr. Alberto Caban-Martinez, who helped conduct a walking meeting pilot study for the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, told CNN.

"One of the things our pilot study showed is that converting some of the time you're at work into a walking meeting is really beneficial to cardiovascular health and, potentially, even to productivity," Caban-Martinez said.

The findings will be published June 24 in the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's journal Preventing Chronic Disease.

Taking a stroll in the park is also good for retirees, according to another University of Miami study. That research, published online recently inn the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found that seniors who lived in the greenest parts of Miami had lower rates of chronic diseases.

"We discovered in our research that the presence of green space -- trees, other forms of vegetation -- were associated with lower rates of four different forms of heart disease," lead author Scott Brown told CNN. "When our parents said 'go outside,' they might have been on to something."