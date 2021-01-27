Peloton Spurs High-Tech, High-Dollar Home Fitness Trend

March 25, 2021 -- For at-home, high-tech, high-ticket fitness, Greg Pryor is an unlikely brand ambassador who still checks many of the boxes that have made Peloton synonymous with the new “connected fitness” market.

He’s always been athletic (a former Major League Baseball player, no less). But at 71, he slowed down somewhat during the pandemic.

He was given a Peloton by a family member who was “obsessed,” Pryor says -- and now it’s changed his life, too.

He rides it almost every day -- and wants to tell everyone.

“I’ve had a transformation in my life because of this Peloton thing,” he says from his home in Kansas City, where he finished his athletic career on the 1985 World Series champion Royals. “I love talking to people who have an interest in it.”

Peloton is known for that kind of evangelism among its users.

Joke: How do you know someone went to Harvard or has a Peloton? They tell you in the first 5 minutes after meeting them.

I have completed my first real Peloton ride, which, I believe, I am required to share on here — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) March 20, 2021

Now, that excitement is spreading into a whole new fitness category that includes similar items for other sports, including gym-like personal training (Tonal, Mirror); rowing (Hydrow); and more. They use high-tech home equipment, interactive video screens and trackers, trainers, and the enthusiasm found in group classes. They’re generally expensive and involve a subscription service. But lower-priced versions are sprouting up, and more options seem likely to come along to try to get a piece of the segment that’s growing, at least partly because the pandemic drove gymgoers home.

Pryor’s Peloton was a gift from a soon-to-be son-in-law, who used it to lose 50 pounds in a year.

“At first I was intimidated,” Pryor says. “I didn’t know if I could do it. But it’s getting easier the more I do it, and I can add resistance, or go for a longer time, or a farther distance, or burn more calories. …

“There’s someone on-screen encouraging you through the 30-, 45-, or 60-minute rides. And I’m accountable to my trainer, who knows everything about my ride.”

Pryor talks like Peloton marketing copy, but he means it.