Peloton, Feds Face Off After ‘Urgent Warning’

April 27, 2021 -- Peloton is pushing back against a U.S. government warning about the safety of its pricey home-use treadmill.

Experts wonder if it’s a case of dangerous design flaws -- or the need for individual users to be accountable.

It’s being followed closely as the at-home, artificial-intelligence-assisted fitness machines get more popular -- and as gyms reopen as pandemic restrictions lift.

Peloton is the undisputed star of the “connected fitness” movement. The company is most known for its high-tech exercise bike, which connects riders to classes and users around the world while developing cult-like dedication.

In the world of business, trust is hard to earn and easy to lose.



Peloton is losing it fast and shows no signs of improving.



In its most recent statement CEO John Foley said the company has “no intention” of issuing a recall.



Time will tell. — Edwin Dorsey (@StockJabber) April 27, 2021

Shares of the company’s stock fell more than 7% after the government’s “urgent warning,” which advised owners of the company’s Tread+ treadmill to stop using it.

At least one child has been killed and others have been injured beneath the machines, as have some pets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The commission considers the product “a serious risk to children for abrasions, fractures and death,” it said in a news release.

The agency released a video of a child being trapped briefly underneath one of the machines.

The agency knows of 39 such incidents, it said in its April 17 warning. “In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately.”

At least one incident happened while a parent was running on the treadmill, the agency said. “Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result.”