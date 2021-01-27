In Post-Pandemic Workouts, You Can Exercise Too Much

May 18, 2021 -- Gyms and fitness centers typically see a rush of new clients in January and also when the weather starts getting better in springtime. This year, after a year of pandemic-related disruptions, those two trends could combine: People wanting to get back in shape and lose the “COVID-19” just in time to look better by the pool and beach.

But experts say exercisers and instructors need to be careful, or it could lead to a spike in cases of a rare but serious -- even life-threatening -- condition called rhabdomyolysis.

“We have an enormous number of people who have become less physically active over the last year or more,” says Eric Rawson, PhD, a professor of health, nutrition, and exercise science at Messiah University in Pennsylvania and a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine.

“We have the opportunity for some bad things to happen in terms of an increase of cases” of the condition, which is more commonly known as rhabdo. “We’ve never had such a massive reduction in physical activity like this for such an extended period of time.”