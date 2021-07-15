Do Trans Women Athletes Have Advantages?

Editor's note: This is the part of a series highlighting the 2021 Olympic Games with a specific emphasis on health and wellness.

July 15, 2021 -- The participation of transgender women in female sports will garner even more attention when the New Zealand weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard, becomes the first openly trans athlete to participate in the Olympic games.

WebMD/Medscape interviewed sports physicist Joanna Harper, who has advised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other sporting bodies on gender and sports. She pivoted from working in cancer research to becoming a PhD student at Loughborough University in London, one of the world’s top institutes for sports research, after publishing on race times of nonelite athletes -- including herself -- before and after transition.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

This interview focuses on transgender athletes – primarily those assigned male at birth who hormonally transition to female. It does not address athletes, such as Caster Semenya, who have disorders of sexual development.

Most guidelines on the participation of transgender women in sports use testosterone levels in the prior 12 months with cutoffs of 5 nanomoles per liter or 10 nanomoles per liter. Is that correct?

Harper: In 2016, the IOC adopted a guideline where trans women could compete after 1 year of having testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles per liter. World athletics subsequently put in a rule that required 5 nanomoles per liter. But it's important to note that there are different tests used for those two rules.

The IOC rule is based on immunoassay testing, and world athletics was based on liquid chromatography mass spectrometry, or LCMS, for short. Basically, the 10 nanomoles on an immunoassay is equivalent to approximately 7.5 nanomoles by LCMS. The idea that world athletics has half the testosterone limit is absolutely not true, because you're talking about different testing methodologies.

The NCAA does not actually have a testosterone limit; they require one year of hormone therapy, but there's no testosterone limit with that. And there's little to no testosterone testing done by the NCAA.