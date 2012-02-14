Want to Be an Olympian? Train Smarter, Train Harder

We break down training schedules, muscles targeted during workouts, common injuries, and rest and recovery techniques for different sports.

Be careful what you wish for.

July 19, 2021 -- When watching our favorite athletes compete in the Olympic Games, many of us often begin to consider what it took for them to develop such skill and mastery. Some of us may even fantasize about what it would be like to compete on the Olympic stage ourselves.

Track and Field

For track and field Olympians, there is no one-size-fits-all training approach.

Training schedules vary based on the athlete’s specific event, says Ricky Simms, agent of Olympic runners Usain Bolt and Trayvon Bromell, to name a few, and CEO of PACE Sports Management.

Bromell will compete in this year's Tokyo Olympics after winning the 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Trials for track and field.

I love recovery days 💪🏾 — Donald Scott ll, OLY (@DonaldScott_II) July 15, 2021

“Long-distance runners will run over 100 miles per week, plus strength training,” Simms says. “Sprinters will spend 4 to 5 hours per day on the track or in the weight room.”

Despite what you may think, training for runners does not solely focus on legs, but rather the entire body. It is true that the quads and calves are working hard when you stride. But the effort you need to take off in a forward motion requires engaging all of your muscles.

“Our main focus is to develop highly coordinated movements for more efficient athletes, so it's more of a whole-body focus,” says Sterling Roberts, associate head coach of Eastern Michigan University men’s track and field. He’s also coach to Donald Scott and Tori Franklin, who will be competing in the 2020 Olympic Games in track and field.

For those of us at home who want to run more like an Olympian, first get your running form assessed for arm-leg coordination, gait issues, and how your arms swing, says trainer Summer Stevenhagen Montabone, owner of Summer’s Fitness in Canton, OH.

“In track action, your power comes from the glutes (or butt muscles),” she says. “The front is for show, and the back is for go.”