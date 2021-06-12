CrossFit Steps Into Primary Health Care Realm

Dec. 6, 2021 -- In medical school, Julie Foucher, MD, found herself slipping away from exercise and other healthy habits.

And as she was learning about how lifestyle choices cause most of this country’s chronic health problems, she also discovered CrossFit. She enjoyed the varying challenges, the sense of community, and seeing people lose weight, get off medication, and improve their lives.

Now, Foucher is among the developers of CrossFit Precision Care, probably the most prominent, direct step to marry health care and fitness – yet another tie to the growing direct primary care trend.

CrossFit says it will offer “an individualized, proactive, and data-driven approach” to lifelong health -- using CrossFit-training doctors and telemedicine.

“The sterile doctors’ office visit is not really the place to create health,” says Foucher. “Our health care system is great at addressing acute issues. It’s not really set up to be able to treat the root causes of disease, which are generally lifestyle-based.”

“Health is an expression of fitness over your lifetime,” says Foucher.

It’s available in eight states now, with plans to be nationwide in 2022. If successful, CrossFit Precision Care could provide options for people who are serious about their fitness and taking an active role in their well-being.