Dec. 10, 2021 -- Nancy Howe’s oncologist was emphatic: You need to take it easy. It was 1997, and Howe had just had surgery for head and neck cancer. Now she had to withstand 7 weeks of radiation therapy, and the side effects that go with it -- deep fatigue most of all.

Howe had always been physically active but had lost muscle and felt depressed whenever she couldn’t exercise due to injuries.

“I knew I’d be better off if I stayed as active as I could,” says Howe, of Phoenix, AZ.

Howe defied her doctor’s orders to rest during cancer treatment, the usual advice in the late 1990s. She kept going to the gym, even if some days, all she could manage was a few minutes on an exercise bike, and she walked around her neighborhood. Her keep-it-moving instinct paid off.

“I came through the treatment much better than anyone expected,” says Howe, now 65. “I had more energy and I didn’t lose a lot of muscle, which made it easier for me to recover after radiation.”