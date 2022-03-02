Nearly 2 Million Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches Recalled for Burn Hazard

March 2, 2022

Fitbit has recalled 1.7 million Ionic Smartwatches because the lithium-ion watch batteries can overheat and burn the people wearing them, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced.

There have been at least 115 reports in the United States of the smartwatches overheating and 59 reports internationally, the CPSC said in a news release. There have been 78 reports of burn injuries in the U.S., including two of third-degree burns and four of second-degree burns, and 40 internationally.

The only devices being recalled are Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray, the release said. The model number FB503 can be found on the back of the device next to where the band attaches.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices,” the CPSC news release said.

Fitbit stopped making the watches in 2020. About 1 million were sold in the U.S. and around 700,000 abroad. The devices were sold by Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, on Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021, the CPSC said.

On its website, Fitbit said, “This voluntary recall is specific to Fitbit Ionic devices. It does not impact any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.

If you own a Fitbit Ionic, please stop using your device.”