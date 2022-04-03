'Walkable' Neighborhoods Linked to Less Obesity, Diabetes

March 4, 2022 -- People who live in neighborhoods that are more walkable are much more physically active and less likely to gain weight or get type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure, researchers concluded after reviewing the results of dozens of previous studies.

Gillian L. Booth, MD, and Nicholas A. Howell, MD, both from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, used findings from more than 170 studies that looked at how the "built environment" affects physical activity, obesity, and diabetes. They published their results in the journal Endocrine Reviews.

The built environment includes street layout, residential vs. commercial zoning, bicycle paths, and public transportation, Booth explained in an email to WebMD.

When suburbs were first developed, Booth noted, zoning laws separated residential and commercial areas, so people had to travel farther to reach grocery stores or the bank, and car use went up.

Denser neighborhoods, where people can walk or ride a bicycle to public transit, are associated with greater physical activity and better health.

But even if the built environment is walkable, Booth said, if there are many nearby fast-food restaurants but no grocery stores -- referred to as a "fast-food swamp" -- or if the streets are not safe to walk on, the health benefits can be decreased or canceled out.

Physical Activity, Obesity, Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Blood Pressure

The following studies are examples of how neighborhood walkability has a positive effect on physical activity and the risk of being overweight or having obesity, prediabetes, diabetes, and high blood pressure: