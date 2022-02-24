April 14, 2022 – Aaron Hines remembers the exact moment the pain started.

It was about 10 years ago and Hines, now 36 and a former college football player turned personal trainer, was working out with a buddy, going hard on their bench press.

“As the bar came down, I started feeling a burning in my left elbow,” recalls Hines, who owns Premier Performance Training in Franklin, TN, near Nashville.

He tried his best to ignore it, but over the next couple of years, he felt “chipping and grinding” in the elbow more and more. The pain and lack of range of motion gradually became so bad, he couldn’t move his elbow past 45 degrees.

Still, Hines chose to keep working through the pain – just like countless other Americans, according to a new national survey by Orlando Health, a top children’s and trauma hospital in Florida. The survey found that almost 1 in 5 Americans (18%) often have pain while working out. And the same percentage of people keep working through the pain instead of resting to heal.