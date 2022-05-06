May 6, 2022 -- We already have smartwatches and fitness trackers that can tell us things about our bodies like how many steps we take a day, how well we sleep at night, and whether our blood pressure is in a healthy range.

Now, scientists are doing experiments to see whether sensors might be added to wearables to tell us even more about our health based on gases released by our skin.

As part of the process of developing such sensors, scientists have done some preliminary lab tests with a film made from derivatives of plant tissue and electroactive plastic compounds. This film can bend when it's exposed to acetone, a gas excreted from skin, researchers report in the journal PLOS One.

When scientists exposed the film to solutions containing water, ethanol, and acetone, they observed that the film bent in response to the chemicals but not the water.

Acetone is a chemical found naturally in plants and trees, and it's also present in the human body from the breakdown of fat, according to the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.