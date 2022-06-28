July 19, 2022 – “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” a straight-faced Christopher Meloni admitted during a set of naked dumbbell curls in a new ad for fitness giant Peloton. “Honestly, I don't get it.”
The Law & Order star ditched his gym apparel – all of it – for the exercise advertisement in celebration of National Nude Day on July 14. While it may have been a shock for fans, for Meloni, working au naturel has been part of his regular at-home routine for a while.
“I work out naked,” he revealed at in May, “It's my gym.”
Bare Science
Beyond working out, practicing yoga naked has gotten more popular, and studies have shown stripping for other everyday activities may have health benefits.
In 2017, a United Kingdom study of 849 volunteers found that more naturism – the practice of going nude for leisure activities – was tied to greater life satisfaction. The subjects, 95% of whom had taken part in non-intimate nude activities before, were surveyed on measures of body image, self-esteem, and life satisfaction.
The results, published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, showed that such events had positive psychological effects. It also found the male participants reported more positive body image than female ones.
“As more people participate in clothing-optional activities, these potential benefits of naturism are worth exploring,” the study read.
Catching ZZZs
Also, when retiring for the night, forgoing pajamas may allow for cooler and deeper sleep, studies from the National Library of Medicine and SleepFoundation.org have found. If you are with a partner, the benefits of sleeping in the nude come down to chemistry: Contact can raise the body’s level of oxytocin, a “love” hormone that can ease stress and strengthen emotional bonds, according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.
There may be little evidence that sleeping naked has major health benefits, but it may help keep your skin temperature down, which may help with sleep.
Whether you’re working out, sleeping, or relaxing at home, it may help you to take notes from Meloni and set your birthday suit free.