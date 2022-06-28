July 19, 2022 – “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” a straight-faced Christopher Meloni admitted during a set of naked dumbbell curls in a new ad for fitness giant Peloton. “Honestly, I don't get it.”

The Law & Order star ditched his gym apparel – all of it – for the exercise advertisement in celebration of National Nude Day on July 14. While it may have been a shock for fans, for Meloni, working au naturel has been part of his regular at-home routine for a while.

“I work out naked,” he revealed at in May, “It's my gym.”

Bare Science

Beyond working out, practicing yoga naked has gotten more popular, and studies have shown stripping for other everyday activities may have health benefits.

In 2017, a United Kingdom study of 849 volunteers found that more naturism – the practice of going nude for leisure activities – was tied to greater life satisfaction. The subjects, 95% of whom had taken part in non-intimate nude activities before, were surveyed on measures of body image, self-esteem, and life satisfaction.