Sept. 19, 2022 – We all know exercise is good for us. It helps you manage weight and lowers the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers. Yet nearly half of U.S. adults don’t get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week.

Some may blame a lack of time, energy, or motivation. Others may have physical limits due to age or chronic conditions.

But what if you could achieve the benefits of exercise without breaking a sweat – by simply popping a pill or injecting medicine into your body?

That may sound too good to be true, but in fact, scientists are working toward that goal. Step one is figuring out how, on a molecular level, exercise produces health benefits. Two recent studies have advanced that field.

In Australia, a team of researchers zeroed in on changes in the muscles.

“Many of these benefits [of exercise] arise from contracting skeletal muscle,” says study author Benjamin Parker, PhD, a researcher in the Department of Physiology and Anatomy at the University of Melbourne in Australia.