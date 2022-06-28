Oct. 31, 2022 – Talk about a new step forward: Stanford engineers have developed robotic boots that help you walk faster with less effort. Equipped with a motor, the boots use artificial intelligence to provide a personalized boost that’s just right for whoever is wearing them.

Twenty years in the making, the boots represent the latest advance in exoskeleton technology, wearable devices that work with the user to provide greater strength and endurance. Kind of like a real-life Iron Man suit.

Technology like this could be used to help people with limited mobility, like older adults or those with disabilities. But the challenge has been figuring out how to tailor these devices to each person.

"It turns out humans are very efficient walkers in a way that makes [providing] assistance difficult," says Patrick Slade, PhD, one of the researchers who worked on the boots. "Everyone walks differently, and what works in the lab often doesn't translate to the real world."

For example, some people need more of a push than others, or a slower speed to help keep them stable.