Nov. 30, 2022 – If there’s one public health message Americans have heard loud and clear, it’s this one:

Move more.

Take more steps.

Spend more time doing physical activity – at least 150 minutes a week, according to the latest guidelines.

But hearing the message doesn’t mean we act on it. A whopping 25% of Americans don’t get any physical activity beyond what they do in their job, according to a CDC survey.

A new study suggests a different approach: You don’t have to do more. Just do what you’re already doing, but with a little more effort.

The study builds on growing evidence that suggests exercise intensity matters just as much as the amount. So, something as simple as turning a leisurely stroll into a brisk walk can, over time, lead to significant reductions in your risk of cardiovascular disease. No additional moves, steps, or minutes needed.

Step It Up

Researchers at Cambridge University and the University of Leicester in England looked at data from 88,000 middle-aged adults who wore an activity tracking device for 7 days.