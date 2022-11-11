America's Doctors Offer Up Healthy Resolutions for 2023

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's that time of year again, when people gather up their best intentions for living a healthier life and make New Year's resolutions.

Luckily, the American Medical Association (AMA) has some suggestions on which pledges pack the most punch.

Start by being more physically active. Adults should do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity, the AMA recommends.

“Many people kick off the start of each new year with big-picture health resolutions — ambitious, immediate lifestyle changes that are very difficult to maintain,” AMA president Dr. Jack Resneck Jr. said in an association news release. “The good news is that small, positive health choices made right now can have long-lasting effects.”

Here are 10 more tips from the AMA: