5 Ways Yogurt Boosts Your Health

Can you think of a food with a better reputation than yogurt? Whether it's tangy, plain, thick Greek, or layered with berries and nuts, it's become a symbol of healthy eating. You can't miss the buzz, and you probably know you should eat it, but why exactly is it so good for you? Yogurt is packed with nutrients, including some that build strong bones and help your blood pressure. Those little cups also have some friendly bacteria that may be good for your digestion. And research is starting to show that may be just the beginning of what it can do for your health.

How It Could Help You Stay Healthy 1. Cut your risk of type 2 diabetes. Several studies have shown that you may be less likely to get this condition if you you're a regular yogurt eater. "Yogurt stands out in that it may have some unique health benefits that may not be shared by other dairy products," says study researcher Frank Hu, MD, PhD, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health.