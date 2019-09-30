Game Day Food

When Drew Adams throws a Super Bowl party, he puts the emphasis on options. "Know what your guests like and give them a lot of things to try," says Adams, executive chef at Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC. But you don't have to do all the work on game day. Follow his tips on what to serve and how to divide the labor.
Make It
- Plan your menu, then make a prep list, noting how long you expect it will take to prepare each item.
- Play to your strengths. Recall what everyone raved about last year and make it again.
- Start with foods that take a long time to cook. Braising short ribs for sliders? Get them into the oven early and move on to the next item.
- Work ahead. Brine chicken wings and marinate meat the night before the game.
- Chop your garnishes at the last minute. That includes fresh herbs, scallions, raw onions, and grated cheese.
- Chicken wings must be on the menu. Stagger the baking so you have fresh, hot wings throughout the game, and make sure you have enough for everyone.
- Lighten store-bought hummus by giving it a whir in the food processor with some liquid from a can of chickpeas.
- Give a kick to store-bought guacamole. Stir in chipotle peppers or pickled jalapeños.
- For your friends who don't drink, craft refreshing smoothies with spinach, melon, ginger, and a sparkling beverage like Orangina.
- Overprep! It's better to have too much than too little. Turn what's left into leftovers.
- Make many things from one ingredient. Sauté ground beef, pork, or chicken, then add it to tacos, stuffed peppers, and lettuce wraps.
- Play it safe. Keep cold items cold by placing serving dishes over ice. Divide the meat and refrigerate portions that can be reheated as needed.
Mobile Apps
Use your phone to pick healthier foods with these five apps selected by New York City-based registered dietitian Eliza Savage of Middleberg Nutrition.
Headspace
"Its guided meditations lead to calmness and reduced stress, a combo that helps control hunger and improve food choices. Check out its mindful eating meditations next time you're at
the table."
Ate
"A photo-based food journal, this app tracks your food choices and then goes further. You can enter your mood, why you ate, your hunger level, and other factors linked with mindful eating habits."
Healthy Living
"From the Environmental Working Group, this app scans barcodes and enables you to make educated, healthy food choices based on nutrition, additives, and how processed the food is."
Harvest
"This app guides your produce choices and recommends how to select and store fruits and veggies. It also points you to what's in season in your area. Like having a farmer in your pocket!"
Monash FODMAP
"An app that aids digestion! The app's simple green-yellow-red light system helps you pick foods fit for the complex low-FODMAP diet, designed to ease diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and other IBS symptoms."
